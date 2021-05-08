BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,162 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,449.27.

AZO stock opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,433.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,246.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,017.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

