Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

