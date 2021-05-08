Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 3,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $237.27 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

