Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $713.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

