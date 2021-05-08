Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

