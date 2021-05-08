Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.