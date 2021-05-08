Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

NYSE AVB opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

