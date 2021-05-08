Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

