Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $158.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.15, but opened at $138.61. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $136.43, with a volume of 1,857 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.
In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
