Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $158.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.15, but opened at $138.61. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $136.43, with a volume of 1,857 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

