Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

