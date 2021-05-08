Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

