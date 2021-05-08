Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,729,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

