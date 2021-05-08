BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.01 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $617.75 or 0.01070561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00086218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00783794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.15 or 0.08947707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

