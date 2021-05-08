Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

BLX opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.29. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

