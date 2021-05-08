Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

TSE:BLX opened at C$36.09 on Friday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

