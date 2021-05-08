Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,286.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

