Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Market Capitalization Tops $185,815.21

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $185,815.21 and $12.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,569,122 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.