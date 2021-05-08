Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.