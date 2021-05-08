Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.