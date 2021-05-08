Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $750.60

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 750.60 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 201,800 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 633 ($8.27).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 817.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.17. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.50%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

