BNP Paribas Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Neutral

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.