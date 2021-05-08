BMO Capital Markets Lowers Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to $45.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Daylighting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

