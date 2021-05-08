BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

