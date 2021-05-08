Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

NYSE:BVH opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

