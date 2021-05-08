bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.48 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

