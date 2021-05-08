Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -3.23.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

