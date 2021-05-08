Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

BCOR stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

