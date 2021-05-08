Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

