Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett Sells 135,929 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLMN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.