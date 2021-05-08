BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $877.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $788.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

