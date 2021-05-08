BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 625,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

