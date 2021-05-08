BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

