BitcoinZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,139.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $12.79 million and $35,139.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.31 or 0.00522562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00220479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00241515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,305,134,358 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

