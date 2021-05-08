Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

