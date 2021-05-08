BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 6,454,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

