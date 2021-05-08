BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

