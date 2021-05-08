BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Raised to $64.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

BioAtla stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioAtla by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

