Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $130.33, but opened at $153.80. Bill.com shares last traded at $152.49, with a volume of 28,734 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,057 shares of company stock valued at $25,043,115 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -296.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

