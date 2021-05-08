BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $28.38 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 367.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.01152616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00739294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.16 or 0.99719739 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

