Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

BYND traded down $8.32 on Friday, hitting $110.73. 9,339,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $106.91 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

