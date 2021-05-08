Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.