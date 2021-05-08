Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16.
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
