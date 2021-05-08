Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

