Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 989.80 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 951.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 827.54. The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.