Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €94.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR HFG opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.35.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

