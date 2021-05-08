Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.44 ($16.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.87. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

