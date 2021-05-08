BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 271,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

