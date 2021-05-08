BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 271,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,099. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.