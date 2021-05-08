Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $59.79 million and $168,980.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

