Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.84 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

Belden stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 435,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

