Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.84 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

BDC traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 435,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

